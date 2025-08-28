August 28, 2025 2:18 PM हिंदी

Mira Rajput gives sneak peek into 9-year-old daughter Misha's lavish slumber party

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to know the right way to winning her children's hearts. On account of her elder daughter Misha Kapoor's birthday on the 26 of August, Mira threw in a slumber party for her daughter and her other little friends at a plush hotel in Mumbai. The entrepreneur shared a sneak peek into the happening slumber party.

In the pictures, one can see a fun decor, a lot of balloons all in the shades of lavender. She also shared the menu card that was exclusively designed for Misha and her friends considering their age group. The high-tea incorporated of a fancy yet healthy vegetarian menu. From a variety of canapes, sandwiches to a plethora of jams and desserts, the party had it all. Japanese food item, Sushi was also specially made for kids.

The party also had karaoke, floaties and face masks for all kids.

Mira, in one of her Instagram stories mentioned how she too desired of such a fancy party for herself and quipped if anybody could throw one for her!

Mira, who is known for being Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's wife, is also an entrepreneur and has launched several business, the recent one being a wellness centre. Rajput is also a doting mother to both her children, Misha and Zain.

Mira recently had taken to her social media account in wishing Misha on account of her 9th birthday. Mira wrote, “Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl!. Fly my darling.”

For the uninitiated, Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and welcomed Misha in 2016. The name Misha is derived from a combination of her parents' names, Mira and Shahid. The couple welcomed their second baby, a boy in 2018 and named him Zain.

In an interview long ago, Mira had revealed how she had a complicated pregnancy during Misha’s time and sharing details on the same, Mira had stated that she almost had a miscarriage during her first pregnancy. She also mentioned how supportive Shahid was during the challenging period and how after getting discharged from the hospital, Shahid had arranged a special setup for her at home to recover.

Infact, he had also turned their home space into a makeshift hospital to help her mentally. For the uninitiated, Mira and Shahid have a 9-year age gap and were married through an arrange marriage set-up.

----IANS

rd/

