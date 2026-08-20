Mira Rajput celebrates Rakhi with siblings, gets extension boards as gift

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Entrepreneur and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her siblings and shared glimpses of the family get-together on Wednesday.

Mira took to her social media account to share a family picture from the celebrations, which she simply captioned, “Rakhi. 2026.”

The picture featured Mira posing with her siblings and family members at home, with everyone smiling for the camera.

In another picture, Mira was seen sitting alongside her brother and other family members. Mira along with her sisters were seen posing with boxes of extension boards, which appeared to be the gifts for the occasion.

Mira wrote over the picture, “Because we are apparently an extension of his life.”

Mira has often spoken about the comfort and warmth she associates with her maternal family, particularly after marriage.

In May this year, she shared a candid video from her maternal home, or “maayka”, and described the experience of being at her parents’ house after marriage as a special kind of luxury.

In the video, Mira humourously was seen explaining how, at their mother’s home, married daughters can relax without worrying about the children, get to eat whatever they want and even change their food choices at the last minute.

She also joked about being able to sleep whenever she wanted because her children were being looked after by their nani.

Mira summed up the sentiment by calling a married woman’s maternal home “heaven on earth”.

On the personal front, Mira married Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple has two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

The actress recently was seen vacationing with Shahid and their kids at an exotic vacation in Italy.

–IANS

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