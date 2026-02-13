Mira Kapoor calls Shahid Kapoor ‘destiny’s child’: It’s time to shine

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has penned an emotional note for her husband, whom she lovingly tagged as “destiny’s child” and cheering him on as his film “O’ Romeo” hits the theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a string of monochrome pictures with Shahid and wrote a heartfelt message addressed to her “Romeo,” praising Shahid for his relentless spirit and immense talent.

Mira wrote: “My ROMEO When he asks “main hoon ki hoon nahi?”, remember, Tum Ho. Aur ho vahi. The one who is relentless, talented beyond belief, eyes that express a thousand words, and a heart that always mends.”

“Because what holds you is the light. Destiny’s child. It’s time to shine. Spectacular is an understatement. I am so proud of you. O’ROMEO in Theatres!” Mira concluded.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "O’Romeo" is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, the project follows the story of Hussain Ustara, a raw, and emotionally conflicted gangster. “O’Romeo” is a love story based in the 1990s that is also full of action and gangsters. The film is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai.

With Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on February 13.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

Shahid married Mira in 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They have two children, a daughter named Misha, whom they welcomed in 2016 and a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.

The actor will next be seen in Cocktail 2 with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

