Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur’s wedding to be a ‘two and half day affair’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Two months after confirming their relationship on Instagram, actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married in March, which will be a “two and half day affair.”

A source close to the development of the wedding told IANS: “It’s going to be a two and half day affair. Kritika family is flying down from Delhi.”

As per the source, the wedding will be intimate but will conclude with a grand reception on the third day.

“There will be a close intimate feel to the first two days and grand reception on the third day. It will happen across venues in Bandra and Lower Parel,” the source told IANS.

A source close to the couple had previously shared that for Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale, it is about meaning.

“They chose to ditch a destination wedding for a modern, minimal and intimate celebration in Mumbai. They want something that feels true to their personalities and their shared values. Every detail is being chosen with care.”

The source had earlier shared: “They’re deeply involved in ensuring that they embrace this new chapter and begin that with a celebration that feels authentic to them. Right from decor to styling, everything reflects this thought.”

It was in December that Kritika made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur, Instagram official.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a set of candid pictures from a breakfast date with Gaurav, confirming their romance. Kritika shared another image featuring their sneakers and a video of the couple, who have been going steady for the last few months, clinking coffee mugs with “Bubby’s’ written on it.

Kritika kept the caption understated yet playful, as she wrote: “breakfast with…”

Kritika earlier dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundra. She made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she played a singer, Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Karan. She was then seen in Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,

In 2015, Kritika played a reporter, Ananya Kashyap opposite Rajeev Khandelwal, in Reporters. She was then seen as Princess Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta.

Kritika made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron. In 2021, she played a college student Sana in the web series Tandav.

In 2022, she first played a princess Kamini in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Next, she played Dolly, a woman in a troubled marriage in Hush Hush.

The actress played a reporter Vidhi, in the 2023 film Bheed. In the same year, she played Habiba, in Bambai Meri Jaan. Her most recent release, Gyaarah Gyaarah.

--IANS

dc/