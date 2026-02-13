Akanksha Chamola: I am very picky about my work

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Akanksha Chamola, wife of “Bigg Boss 19” winner Gaurav Khanna, is making her OTT debut with the upcoming show “Dil Dhokha aur Desire.” The actress, known for being selective about her projects, says stepping into the digital space at this stage of her career feels particularly special and rewarding.

“Stepping into the OTT space at this point in my journey feels special. I have put in a lot of hard work, passion, and love into this web series, and I truly hope viewers embrace Malini and her journey with the same warmth,” said Akanksha.

ShemarooMe’s original web series Dil Dhokha aur Desire, is a compelling narrative where love turns into obsession and ambition blurs all boundaries. Akanksha steps into a powerful new avatar as Malini, anchoring the story at the heart of its emotional whirlwind. Alongside Akanksha, the series features Kunwar Amar and Ali Hasan.

Speaking about stepping into Malini’s world, Akanksha added: “This role challenged me emotionally. Malini is strong yet vulnerable, driven yet conflicted, and what truly drew me to her was how real and flawed she is; someone you may not always agree with, but will definitely understand.”

Akanksha says she waited for the “right script and the right role”.

“And today I can say the wait was worth it. I am very picky about my work, and this character excited me creatively because of the different shades she carries. She is loving, angry, vulnerable, sometimes even manipulative,” the actress added.

Set against a backdrop of intense relationships and concealed motives, Dil Dhokha aur Desire delves into how love can evolve, deceive, and sometimes destroy. Malini’s journey plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative, adding emotional depth and complexity to the story.

The show is streaming exclusively on ShemarooMe.

--IANS

dc/