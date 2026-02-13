Sameera Reddy thrilled as Cashew season begins, shares glimpse from her own home garden

Mumbai Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy on Friday took to her social media account and shared her excitement as the official cashew season began, further giving fans a delightful glimpse into her lush home garden.

Taking to her social media account, Sameera posted a close-up of a ripe cashew fruit plucked straight from a tree in her garden. The actress was seen holding a golden-yellow cashew apple in her hand, and proudly showed the attached nut and the natural juices oozing from it after it had fallen from the tree.

Adding an informative note to her post, Sameera wrote, “Harvesting: Begins in January/February when fruits turn red and yellow, falling to the ground.

Urrak Season: Occurs during spring (Feb-April), featuring the fresh, light alcoholic drink.

Raw Cashews (Bibbe): The sought-after fresh, green nuts are available from Mid-March to Mid-June.”

The Race actress also shared glimpses of baby cashews that were ready to sprout, along with visuals of a huge cashew tree thriving in her own garden. She also explained the process and how the cashew apple ripens and falls naturally, releasing juices before the nut is processed and ready to pop out.

A few weeks, the actress had offered a refreshing glimpse into her family time as she shared pictures from a quiet vacation with her husband Akshai Varde and their two children.

Sharing the moments on social media, Sameera described the getaway as a recharge for the new year, and captioned it as, “Just family and fresh air Recharge 2026. No phones, no tv , no distractions.”

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy, who was a popular face in Hindi cinema in the early 2000s, is known for films such as 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', 'Musafir', 'Race', 'Taxi No. 9211' and others. She also worked extensively in South Indian cinema, including Tamil and Telugu films.

On the personal front, the actress married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple are parents to a son and a daughter.

Over the years, Sameera has consciously stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on motherhood but was active on her social media.

The actress later relocated to Goa from Mumbai, where she has spoken openly about embracing a slower, healthier lifestyle, through her fun and informative social media posts.

Now that the actress’ children are pretty much grown up, she has sprung back into action on the career front.

Sameera is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller ‘Chimni', where she plays the role of Kali.

--IANS

rd/