September 17, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Minority rights group flags harassment of Christian student in Pakistan

Islamabad, Sep 17 (IANS) A leading minority rights group has highlighted a deeply troubling incident in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where a fourth-grade Christian student, Maryam Hidayat, has been subjected to repeated religious harassment by her fellow students and is facing intense pressure to convert to Islam.

The Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) mentioned that the incident took place at a Government Elementary School in Kalar Abadi, in Punjab's Gujranwala city.

“This appalling case has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from human rights groups, activists, and citizens who stand up for the protection of religious minorities. It brings to the forefront a troubling reality — that in some corners of Pakistan, children, especially those from minority communities, are not only vulnerable to discrimination but are also victims of systemic neglect,” the rights body stated.

According to VOPM, Maryam’s family alleged that she has been repeatedly coerced and verbally abused because of her Christian faith.

Despite several complaints made to the school administration, the VOPM said, nothing has been done to protect Maryam from this harassment. Instead, her family claimed that they are now being threatened with the expulsion of their child if they continue to raise their voices against this injustice.

“This incident underscores a larger, more pervasive issue of religious intolerance in Pakistan’s schools. Minority students, especially girls, are increasingly becoming targets of discrimination and harassment, making it even more crucial to safeguard their rights. They deserve the same protections as their peers — the right to attend school without fear of being marginalized or coerced into changing their beliefs,” the rights body asserted.

“The time for action is now. This case calls for a transparent investigation by the Punjab Education Department, the Ministry of Human Rights, and all relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served,” it added

Raising concern, the VOPM stressed the need to hold those responsible for this religious harassment accountable and urged that immediate steps be taken to protect minority students in Pakistan’s educational system.

The rights body emphasised that this case calls on civil society, the media, and international human rights organisations to rally together in raising awareness about the growing threats to religious freedom and the safety of minority communities in Pakistan.

--IANS

scor/as

