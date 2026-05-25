President Murmu honours Dharmendra, Harmanpreet Kaur, Uday Kotak with Padma Awards

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred the Padma Vibhushan on legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra posthumously and renowned classical violinist Dr N. Rajam during a Civil Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Dharmendra was honoured for his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and the arts. The award was received on his behalf by his wife and Member of Parliament Hema Malini.

Dr Rajam was recognised for her pioneering work in Indian classical music and for popularising the “Gayaki Ang” style of violin playing, which recreates the nuances of vocal music on the instrument.

The President presented the Padma Bhushan to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, noted scholar and Avadhana exponent R. Ganesh, banker Uday Kotak, and eminent gastroenterologist Dr Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy. Advertising pioneer Piyush Pandey and former parliamentarian Vijay Kumar Malhotra were honoured posthumously, with their family members receiving the awards.

Among the Padma Shri awardees were Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, para-athlete Praveen Kumar, and former CRPF Director General K. Vijay Kumar.

The ceremony took place at the Gantantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan and began with an instrumental rendition of “Vande Mataram,” followed by the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana.” The event was attended by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with several dignitaries.

For 2026, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honours. The awards are being presented at two separate Civil Investiture Ceremonies.

Announced annually on the Republic Day, the Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours and recognise excellence across fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, medicine, literature, education, sports, and civil service.

Among the most notable names was actor Dharmendra. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Popularly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra was one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema history. He had a career spanning six decades. He acted in more than 300 films. Dharmendra’s memorable performances in classics such as Bandini, Satyakam, and Sholay are still fresh in the minds of people. He also served as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner between 2004 and 2009.

Therefore, his immense contribution to Indian cinema and public life was recognised by the government. Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. However, his legacy, undoubtedly, continues to influence generations of actors and filmmakers.

Renowned violinist Dr N. Rajam received recognition for her extraordinary contribution to Indian classical music. Known worldwide as the “Singing Violin,” she introduced the famous “Gayaki Ang” style, which recreated vocal music on the violin. Born in Ernakulam in 1939, she trained under great masters of Carnatic and Hindustani music and later became one of the most respected musicians in the country.

Her performances across India and abroad alike brought laurels. Her long academic career at Banaras Hindu University helped train several future musicians. She had earlier received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Sangeet Natak Akademi honours.

R. Ganesh was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan for reviving the ancient art of Avadhana in Kannada and Sanskrit. In fact, Avadhana is a difficult literary performance art requiring exceptional memory, creativity, and multitasking abilities. Significantly, Dr Ganesh performed over 1,300 Ashtavadhanas and several Shatavadhanas. This way, he helped preserve India’s literary heritage. A scholar fluent in many languages, he contributed significantly to literature, theatre, dance, and philosophy through books, lectures, and innovative art forms.

Veteran politician Bhagat Singh Koshyari was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. Popularly called “Bhagat Da” in Uttarakhand, he devoted his life to education, rural development, and public service. He began his journey as a teacher. Koshyari later became Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He was also a Member of Parliament and Governor of Maharashtra. He also played an important role in expanding educational opportunities in remote Himalayan regions and worked on several public welfare initiatives.

In the field of finance and banking, the founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, was honoured for transforming India’s banking sector. There is no doubt that he built one of India’s leading private financial institutions. And he did so from modest beginnings in 1985. The bank under his guidance and leadership, expanded rapidly and became a major force in India’s economic growth. He also contributed to corporate governance reforms and philanthropic work through educational initiatives for underprivileged communities.

The Padma Bhushan was also awarded posthumously to BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. He was also an academician and a sports administrator. Born in Lahore before Partition, he later became one of Delhi’s most prominent political leaders. He served as a professor for several decades. He also played a key role in the development of sports administration in India, especially archery. His contribution to public infrastructure, education, and sports earned widespread respect.

Another prominent recipient was Dr Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy. He is an eminent doctor who is known for his contributions to gastroenterology and rural healthcare. Born in a farming family in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kallipatti dedicated more than four decades to medical service and research. He established advanced gastroenterology departments and promoted awareness about digestive diseases. He also organised healthcare camps in villages. His efforts significantly improved public health awareness in rural areas.

The government also paid tribute to Piyush Pandey, who received the Padma Bhushan posthumously. Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest advertising minds, he created iconic campaigns such as “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara” and “Do Boond Zindagi Ki.” His work transformed Indian advertising by combining creativity with social awareness. Over his career, he won more than 800 awards and became the first Indian to receive several international honours in advertising.

The Padma Shri category included achievers from diverse fields. Harmanpreet Kaur was recognised for her contribution to Indian women’s cricket and for inspiring young athletes across the country. Actors, writers, artists, musicians, and social workers such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kumar Bose, Deepika Reddy, Sivasankari, Shafi Shauq, and A. E. Muthunayagam were honoured for their outstanding achievements.

Several recipients were recognised posthumously, including Bishwa Bandhu, Harimadhab Mukhopadhyay, Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, Yumnam Jatra Singh, R. Krishnan Kitna and Gopal Ji Trivedi. Their families accepted the honours on their behalf, remembering their lifelong dedication to society and culture.

The Padma awards once again highlighted the diversity of India’s talent and the contribution of individuals from every corner of the country. From cinema halls and concert stages to classrooms, hospitals, laboratories, villages, and Parliament, the awardees represented the spirit of hard work, excellence, and service to the nation.

--IANS

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