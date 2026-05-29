May 29, 2026 1:20 PM हिंदी

Mindy Kaling on her last pregnancy: Was confined to bed

Mindy Kaling on her last pregnancy: Was confined to bed

Los Angeles, May 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling has talked about her last pregnancy and said that she was confined to bed for six weeks.

The 46-year-old actress privately welcomed her third child, a baby girl called Anne, in February 2024.

Kaling told the Giggly Squad podcast: "I was on bed rest for my last baby, who is two. The last six weeks, I was confined to bed. It was heaven to just lie in bed, take all of my Zooms and it was like, 'I have a medical condition.'"

She quipped that the enforced rest even gave her an excuse to take important meetings in her pyjamas, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kaling is also a mother to eight-year-old Katherine, and five-year-old Spencer.

She said: "I have to look bad Zooming with Bela Bajaria from bed wearing sweatpants and she just has to deal with it. It's the best."

Meanwhile, Kaling had earlier said that she feels most comfortable writing about "strivers and dorks".

The Hollywood star is a huge fan of the hit TV drama series Euphoria, which stars the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, but she doubts she could write a similar type of TV show.

Kaling, who rose to fame playing Kelly Kapoor in The Office, the hit TV sitcom, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love Euphoria and I think (creator) Sam (Levinson) is like a genius. I think he has a lot to say about things like sex and drug use and addiction and those are incredibly interesting, but we don’t have a ton of experience in that."

She said that she struggles to relate to some of the storylines in Euphoria.

The actress said: "I watch that show on the edge of my seat, vicariously, but I feel like nerds lusting over guys is more what we feel comfortable writing about so that’s why we do this. We write about strivers and dorks and people who are underestimated."

--IANS

dc/

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