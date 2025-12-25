December 25, 2025 3:31 PM हिंदी

Milind Soman shares how technology is making city life more sedentary

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor-model Milind Soman has spoken out about how technology is shaping modern urban lifestyles. He highlighted its role in making city living increasingly sedentary and impacting both physical and mental well-being.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the fitness icon highlighted how heavy reliance on gadgets and digital devices has made city life increasingly sedentary. Drawing a contrast with rural living, Milind emphasized the benefits of staying active through walking, cycling, and manual work. Speaking about modern urban living, the ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared, “The lifestyle in cities has become much worse. It is better in rural areas because there is less dependence on technology there. When we rely too much on technology, we stop using our inner abilities and gradually become mentally and physically weaker.”

“These days, people in cities do very little physical work—most tasks are done on computers or phones. In contrast, in villages, people still cycle, walk, and do manual work. This puts them in a better position to understand what a healthy and fit lifestyle truly is. In cities, people have largely become lazy,” he added.

Milind Soman, known for his disciplined fitness regimes, is very vocal about the importance of staying physically active and leading a healthy lifestyle. He often highlights how modern habits and technology can impact overall well-being.

The actor, who recently attended an event organized by Zydus Pinkathon, also emphasized the pivotal role women play in shaping family habits. He noted that by understanding and embracing a healthy lifestyle, women can lead their households toward improved overall well-being.

“I feel that if women stay fit and understand what a healthy lifestyle truly means, they can also guide their families and help build healthier households. And if families become healthy, our society will become healthier, and in turn, our country will also remain healthy,” mentioned Milind Soman.

--IANS

ps/

