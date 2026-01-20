Milind Soman says 'Consistency is the key' as he runs his 21st Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor and fitness inspiration Milind Soman continues to reach new milestones with his consistency as he ran his 21st Mumbai Marathon and his 14th full marathon.

Milind revealed that he was able to complete the marathon in 4 hours and 54 minutes, while his better half, Ankita Konwar, who is also his fitness companion, covered the distance in 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Posting snippets from the Marathon on social media, the 'Emergency' actor shared, "21st time running at the Mumbai Marathon and 14th full marathon here, what an event it has become...this is probably the only date in the year that is fixed and almost sacrosanct, besides my anniversary celebrations with @ankita_earthy of course... finished in 4hrs 54min on my watch and Ankita did a 4hr 40min pacing a friend for his first full! (sic)"

Milind stressed that when it comes to fitness, consistency is the key.

"Consistency is the key, people, consistency is the key, this is where I started running and this is where I show my gratitude, every year !! Big thank you to Anil and Vivek and the team, and to everyone who ran, you are blessed !!," he added.

Milind keeps on inspiring the netizens by sharing his latest achievements in the world of fitness.

Adding another feather to his cap, the 58-year-old actor recently completed his longest swim ever to date.

He was able to travel the distance of 15 kilometers within a span of 7 hours and 20 minutes on the Goa coast.

Uploading various photos and videos from the event, Milind penned on his IG, "15km swim in 7hrs 20min down the Goa coast on Sunday 11th January, the longest swim I've ever done @ankita_earthy did her first 10km swim in the sea, so proud of her...thank you @goaowsclub ! #nextiswhat."

--IANS

pm/