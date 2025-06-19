June 19, 2025 3:25 PM हिंदी

Milind Soman celebrates evolving fitness culture in India after winning 'fittest Jodi of the Year’

Milind Soman celebrates evolving fitness culture in India after winning 'fittest Jodi of the Year’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, on Thursday, took to social media to reflect on the changing attitudes towards health and fitness in India.

Sharing his joy after being honored with the 'Fittest Jodi of the Year' award alongside his wife, Ankita Konwar, he expressed how such a category would have been unthinkable at a mainstream award show just 15 years ago. Calling the recognition a reflection of India's evolving mindset around fitness, Soman highlighted the country's growing awareness and enthusiasm for healthy living.

He also expressed gratitude for having a partner as dedicated to fitness as he is, referring to Ankita as “incredibly fit.” Taking to Instagram, the ‘Paurashpur’ actor shared a series of images and videos with Ankita from the event. In one of the clips, the couple is seen posing together for the paparazzi, while in another, Ankita is delivering a speech on stage with Milind standing proudly beside her.

For the caption, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor wrote, “Fittest Jodi of the year award couldn’t have imagined a category like this in a popular award event 15 years ago, just goes to show how the mindset around fitness is evolving in India, we are making amazing progress !! Lucky to have an incredibly fit partner @ankita_earthy.”

Milind and Ankita have long been a source of inspiration through their shared love for running, yoga, and holistic wellness. They often share glimpses from their marathon runs and workout sessions on social media.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra, on April 22, 2018, after being in a relationship for two years. Despite their 26-year age difference, the couple shares a strong and affectionate bond, often showcasing their journey together through travel, fitness, and love-filled moments.

Work-wise, Soman recently appeared in the Netflix project ‘The Royals,’ where he portrayed the character of Maharaj Yuvanath Singh.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Attero to invest Rs 100 crore to bolster rare earth recycling capacity to 30,000 tonnes

Attero to invest Rs 100 crore to bolster rare earth recycling capacity to 30,000 tonnes

Aaradhya Patel reveals her 'Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil' character's superpower

Aaradhya Patel reveals her 'Tu Dhadkan Mein Dil' character's superpower

Milind Soman celebrates evolving fitness culture in India after winning 'fittest Jodi of the Year’

Milind Soman celebrates evolving fitness culture in India after winning 'fittest Jodi of the Year’

Anjali Sivaraman says she was bowled over by her 'Gamerlog' character's perseverance

Anjali Sivaraman says she was bowled over by her 'Gamerlog' character's perseverance

Celina Jaitly opens up about battling cholestasis and other medical conditions during pregnancy

Celina Jaitly opens up about battling cholestasis and other medical conditions during pregnancy

Neena Gupta talks about striking a balance between work and time with granddaughter Matara

Neena Gupta talks about striking a balance between work and time with granddaughter Matara

Bernstein projects Rs 1,100 price target for Paytm with clear path to profitability and growth

Bernstein projects Rs 1,100 price target for Paytm with clear path to profitability and growth

'Take your time': Shastri's words of wisdom to Gill ahead of Test captaincy debut (Credit: ICC/X)

'Take your time': Shastri's words of wisdom to Gill ahead of Test captaincy debut

Remarkable symbol of enduring cultural bonds: PM Modi thanks Croatian counterpart for Vezdin's Sanskrit grammar

Remarkable symbol of enduring cultural bonds: PM Modi thanks Croatian counterpart for Vezdin's Sanskrit grammar

Export opportunities may generate up to 1.1 MMT in green hydrogen demand in India

Export opportunities may generate up to 1.1 MMT in green hydrogen demand in India