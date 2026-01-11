January 11, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar say their 'love came with courage', share a romantic video montage

Mumbai Jan 10 (IANS) Actor and model Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar in a joint post on Saturday shared a beautiful video montage featuring their best love-filled clips from their journey of togetherness.

Sharing the video on their social media accounts, the couple said, "Love came with courage. Bringing out the best in each other #love."

Ankita and Milind often are seen sharing happy and romantic photos and videos of each other on social media.

For the uninitiated, the couple had welcomed 2026 by giving major fitness goals to their fans.

Ankita, in a social media post, revealed how they ran through three countries in just two days.

Sharing an umpteen number of pictures from their visit to Budapest, Hungary, Ankita wrote, "Wish you all a very happy new year from Budapest! Spent December 30 and 31 the best way we know how to."

She added, "Ran through 3 countries in 2 days. Met some lovely kind people along the way! Ran through ice puddles and snow with ice-cold wind on our faces but came out of it a little bit stronger."

Wishing their fans and admirers a happy new year, Ankita wrote, "So blessed to be able to feel and cherish all that life has to offer. Wish you all health, happiness and love always."

Milind also had shared a few photos from their visit to a Krishna temple in Budapest on his social media account.

Ankita and Milind have been giving major fitness goals for years now.

From running marathons to regular exercise, the power couple shares photos and videos from their disciplined lifestyle.

The couple, along with fitness content, also share endearing photos of each other and often express their love for one another through social media posts.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot on April 22, 2018, in a private ceremony in Alibaug.

The couple has an age gap of about 26 years, with Milind being older than Ankita.

--IANS

rd/khz

