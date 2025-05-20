Mihir Ahuja reveals what drew him to ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming title ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’, was immediately drawn to the project just by hearing the logline of the show.

The series is based on Durjoy Dutta’s bestselling novel ‘Now That You're Rich, Let's Fall in Love’, and is helmed by director Prashant Singh. The series follows the story of Abhijeet—played by Mihir Ahuja, a bright, young man from Delhi navigating the cutthroat corporate world of Mumbai.

Reflecting on what drew him to the project, Mihir shared, “I remember reading just the logline and immediately thinking, I have to be a part of this. But before diving in, I wanted to understand the director’s vision. When I sat down with Prashant and heard his perspective, everything aligned. What excited me even more was discovering that it’s based on Durjoy Dutta’s novel ‘Now That You're Rich, Let's Fall in Love’. I hadn’t read it myself, but friends who had vouched for it. They insisted it was a story I couldn’t pass up, and they were right. Once I saw the full picture, it felt like a journey I was meant to take”.

Entangled in ambition, complicated relationships, and ethical dilemmas, Abhijeet’s journey mirrors the trials faced by a generation caught between heart and hustle. The show also stars RJ Mahvash, Pratik Yadav, Shivangi Khedkar, Nitish Sharma, and Naman Upadhyaya in lead roles.

Speaking about the show’s universal appeal, Mihir shared, “What struck me most about the story is how it speaks to anyone who's ever dared to dream. It's about the fire people bring to big cities, the ambition, grit, and hope. While the second half dives into the world of corporate politics, it's ultimately about people, Abhijeet, Garima, Saurav, and Shruti, all of whom represent different kinds of dreamers. If I talk about my character, Abhijeet, he comes from a small place in Delhi, someone who wants to make it big in Mumbai, but ends up choosing a path that challenges his morals”.

“That conflict between ambition and morality, that’s what will resonate with audiences the most. These are choices we all face in different ways, which is why the story connects across age groups and genders”, he added.

‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’ streams on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/