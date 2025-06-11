June 11, 2025 4:01 PM हिंदी

Fatima Sana Shaikh clears misconception about Anurag Basu not working with a script

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is clearing some misconceptions about filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress has reunited with Anurag for the second time for the upcoming film, ‘Metro... In Dino’ having collaborated with him earlier in ‘Ludo’.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared her experience of working with him, and what goes on the sets of an Anurag Basu film as the day unfolds. She also clarified that Anurag does work with a script by his side.

Speaking with IANS, Fatima said, “I love working with him. Actually, there is a misunderstanding. He's a very organised person. When you're on set, your entire day goes by in 5-6 hours. You never shoot overtime. He's so fast. He can easily shoot 4-5 big scenes in a day, which is very tough for people, especially in big films where the cast is also big”.

The actress further mentioned that Anurag is highly productive, and knows what he wants, as she said, “It takes a long time, but he's highly productive. He knows his shots. He doesn't waste time figuring out. He knows what he wants”.

Years ago, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor had claimed in a podcast with comedy collective AIB that Anurag works sans scripts in his films, as he shared his experience of working with him in ‘Barfi’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’. However, Fatima’s account differs from what Ranbir experienced as an actor in ‘Barfi’ and as actor-producer in ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

When asked if Anurag comes fully-prepared, the actress told IANS, “I think he's more than fully-prepared. I think he's just too instinctive. Also because he comes early, he does the blocking, he performs on his own. People don't see that. For actors to come, and just fully surrender, learn the lines, and do everything that they're doing, at that moment, for that, everything else has to be perfect. It's never like the actors come, and there's lighting, or figuring out, or blocking. It's never like that. He's always 100% ready. And there's space to explore”.

“It’s not possible that a director doesn't know what he wants to make or that there is no script. It's impossible because you cannot make a film like ‘Barfi’ or ‘Jagga Jasoos’. It's highly technical in that way. To make that world, and to make it so realistic, if you do not have a clear vision, you cannot make that possible”, she added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/

