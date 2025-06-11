I wanted to make 'Pariyerum Perumal' with Atharvaa in it, says director Mari Selvaraj

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Ace director Mari Selvaraj, whose critically acclaimed cult classic 'Pariyerum Perumal' went on to emerge a superhit, on Wednesday disclosed that he had originally wanted to make Pariyerum Perumal with Atharvaa in it.

Participating in the audio launch function of director Nelson Venkatesan's DNA, featuring actors Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, Mari Selvaraj said, "I don't know if Atharvaa remembers this. The first hero to whom I narrated the script of 'Pariyerum Perumal' was Atharvaa. After watching 'Paradesi', I had penned the script of 'Pariyerum Perumal' and was wondering which hero to approach.

"I was a big fan of Murali sir (Atharvaa's dad). He was an actor who had portrayed many characters with one-side love. One-side love is usually seen as love being rejected or turned down. One side love is not that. In one side love, love does not even have to be professed. The idea is 'I don't even have to tell I love you. I simply love you.'

"When Atharvaa's 'Banaa Kaathadi' released itself, I had imagined Atharvaa in the protagonist's role of 'Pariyerum Perumal'. My protagonist would look like him. I met him and narrated the script to him. But due to his busy schedule, he could not do this film," Mari Selvaraj disclosed.

"You won't believe it, I was feeling very upset that day (when it became clear that Atharvaa was not doing this film)," the director said.

Mari Selvaraj added, "I kept wondering whom I should make the film with, now that Atharvaa was not in it. I had told my wife that Pariyaerum Perumal will have Atharvaa. That did not happen. But one day, I knew I would tell this. I think seven years have passed. From them, my sights have been on him and on the basis of the fact that I have seen him for such a long time, Atharvaa is an actor who will rise higher. He's got the capacity, speed and skill. DNA will be an important film for him."

Apart from Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, DNA will also feature a number of stars including Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran and Pasanga Sivakumar.

Nelson Venkatesan, who is best known for having made movies like ‘Oru Naal Koothu’, ‘Monster’ and ‘Farhana’ has directed this crime drama that has been produced by Jayanthi Ambethkar.

Background score for this film is by Ghibran Vaibodha while Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi and Sahi Siva have scored the music for the film.

Cinematography is by Parthiban and editing is by Sabu Joseph VJ. Art direction is by Siva Shankar and stunts are by Don Ashok. The story of the film has been co-written by Athisha Vino.

--IANS

mkr/