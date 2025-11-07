Michelle Pfeiffer takes on an unexpected journey to self-discovery in 'Oh. What. Fun.'

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) The makers of Michelle Pfeiffer's latest Christmas movie, "Oh. What. Fun." have shared the trailer of the drama made under the direction of Michael Showalter.

The holiday film narrates the tale of Claire Clauster (Played by Michelle Pfeiffer), who is the glue that holds her chaotic, yet lovable family together every holiday season.

From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. However, this year, while planning a special outing for her family, her loved ones made a crucial mistake, leaving Claire home alone.

Fed up and feeling underappreciated, Claire sets off on an impromptu adventure of her own. As her family struggles to find her, Claire discovers the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.

The ensemble cast of "Oh. What. Fun." includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, along with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen.

The film also includes a brand new original song, “Shake The Snow Globe" by Grammy Award-winning artist Gwen Stefani.

Talking about the track, Gwen said, “This is the first time I’ve ever been asked to write a song for a specific moment in a film. It made me nervous, excited, and inspired to take on the challenge of creating a Christmas song that feels up-tempo, nostalgic, and reflects the sentiment of the movie, Oh. What. Fun..”

With the screenplay provided by Chandler Baker and Michael Showalter, "Oh. What. Fun" is based on the story by Chandler Baker.

The Principal photography of the movie took place between May and July of 2024 in Atlanta.

Produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, and Kate Churchill "Oh. What. Fun." is slated to premiere on Prime Video on December 3 ahead of Christmas.

--IANS

pm/