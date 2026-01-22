Michelle Pfeiffer says she hated her iconic ‘Scarface’ haircut

Los Angeles, Jan 22 (IANS) As much as ‘Scarface’ is an iconic film, actress Michelle Pfeiffer was not really a fan of her hairdo in the film.

In fact, she "hated" her iconic Scarface bob. The 67-year-old actress was a hair inspiration for many women with the blonde one-length cut with tucked ends she sported as Elvira Hancock in the 1983 movie but she admitted she wasn't a fan of either the colour or the style, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she ever expected the cut to have such a cultural impact, she told Harpers Bazaar, "Absolutely not. I hated it. I had never bleached my hair before, and they just bleached my hair to s***. I’m not that kind of coiffed girl. I love bobs on other people, but I’m not a bob girl”>

“I don’t think I was the first person ever to have a bob, but I think that particular movie, that particular character, just got a lot of attention”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, and that isn't the only hair style Michelle regrets.

She shared, "I’ve had some bad perms. I do not want to see those coming back”. The actress, who has her own fragrance line, believes that actress Jennifer Lawrence is the best-smelling person she's ever met.

Asked who she'd single out for her scent, she said, The person who comes to mind is Jennifer Lawrence. She was wearing some kind of vanilla fragrance when I was working with her on ‘Mother’, and (Henry Rose) was in its infancy. It was just sort of an idea that I was trying to get off the ground. But she smells pretty good”.

Choosing Jennifer may not be a surprise because Michelle explained she loves the smell of vanilla, but quickly learned she couldn't use it in all her perfumes so has learned to embrace other scents as well.

--IANS

aa/