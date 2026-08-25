Michele Di Gregorio joins Bournemouth from Juventus on season-long loan

Bournemouth, Aug 25 (IANS) Premier League club AFC Bournemouth has completed the signing of Italian goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio on a season-long loan from Serie A club Juventus FC on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins the Cherries after establishing himself as one of Serie A’s most highly regarded goalkeepers.

Di Gregorio began his senior career with Inter Milan before gaining valuable first-team experience during loan spells with Renate, Novara, and Pordenone. He subsequently enjoyed a breakthrough period with Monza, helping the club achieve promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history.

His performances in the Italian top flight earned him widespread recognition, with Di Gregorio named Serie A’s Best Goalkeeper for the 2023/24 season after keeping 14 clean sheets in 37 appearances in all competitions across the campaign.

Di Gregorio joined Juventus in the summer of 2024 and has since featured in both domestic and European competition, adding Champions League experience to his CV. He made 84 appearances for the club after making his debut at the Allianz Stadium on 19 August, 2024 against Como.

Speaking about his move to AFC Bournemouth, Di Gregorio said, "I'm very happy to be here. It is a very important moment for me, and I believe the decision to come to Bournemouth was the right one.

"I felt the club's strong desire to have me here, and I sensed the ambition of the club to continue growing and achieving great milestones. The Premier League is the best league in the world. It is an honour for me to be here and to have the opportunity to play at such a high level," he added.

Di Gregorio will wear the number 20 shirt for AFC Bournemouth and link up with the club ahead of their first Premier League home game of the season this weekend.

--IANS

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