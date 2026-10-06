Michael Douglas says ‘nepo baby’ debates irks him

Los Angeles, Oct 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Michael Douglas has opened up on the classic debate of nepo babies. The actor is the son of the late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, and is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

The actor recently appeared on the ‘SmartLess’ podcast, and said the title “really pisses” him off. While discussing his success with hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, the actor said, “Well, first of all, you know, Hollywood royalty. I mean, this ‘nepo’ thing really pisses me off. I don’t know a career where a father or mother don’t try to help their son or daughter get into their business and this and that, and why they picked on this because of the well-known aspect of it”.

Apart from nepotism, the actor also shared the best advice he could give to aspiring actors. He urged the aspiring actors to recognize “good material”.

He further mentioned, “The problem we all have is we don’t play an instrument, or we don’t paint, or we don’t write. We’re standing there. But a good piece of material, man, a good piece of material helps things along well”.

His father, Kirk, passed away in 2020 at the age of 103. He earned 3 Oscar nominations and was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1996. Michael Douglas is known for his turns in ‘Fatal Attraction’, ‘Behind the Candelabra’ and others. He has won one Oscar for acting and one for producing, he took home the trophy for best actor in a leading role in 1988 for ‘Wall Street’ and best picture in 1976 as a co-producer of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

Earlier, Michael Douglas had shared a heartwarming message for his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones on their shared birthday. The veteran actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with his wife.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he heaped praise on his wife. She wrote, “I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine. She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty”.

“And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one. It’s the kind of moment that only comes around once in your life, if you’re lucky. The one time that you know, without any doubt in your mind, that you’re meant to be with someone. Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always and forever. @catherinezetajones An excerpt from my memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride’”, he added.

--IANS

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