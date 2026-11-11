MI to take ‘considered approach’ on captaincy after trading Hardik for Arshdeep

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) said they will take their time to pick a new captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after trading their last two seasons' captain, Hardik Pandya, to Punjab Kings on Wednesday and bringing in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in return.

The swap leaves the five-time champions without a leader for the first time since Hardik took charge in 2024. Though the chatter in cricketing circles has been about Rohit Sharma possibly returning to the leadership role, with Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah as other contenders, MI have made it clear that they will not rush into a decision.

“As Mumbai Indians look ahead to the upcoming season, the franchise will take a considered approach to evaluating its captaincy options. An announcement regarding the team’s captaincy will be made at the appropriate time,” said the side in its statement.

That wording puts the leadership question at the centre of MI’s plans for the upcoming retention deadline on November 17 and subsequent auction planning ahead of the mini-auction happening in Goa on December 16. The MI dressing room is set to look quite different from the one Hardik led.

Hardik’s exit marks the end of a long and eventful association with MI. He first arrived at MI as a raw youngster in 2015 and developed into one of the leading all-rounders in the cricketing world in the shortest format. He played a major role in four of MI’s title-winning campaigns before leaving, and returned from Gujarat Titans (GT), whom he led to the IPL 2022 win, in 2024 to take over as captain.

MI owner Akash Ambani paid tribute to a departing Pandya. “Hardik has shared some very special moments with Mumbai Indians. We have seen him grow as a cricketer, make his mark on the world stage and then return to lead the team.

“His contribution, his energy and the competitive spirit he brings to the field have been valuable to Mumbai Indians. I have great respect for him, both as a cricketer and as a person, and wish him nothing but the very best for everything that lies ahead,” he said.

Pandya’s move to PBKS comes with a pay rise, as his fee goes up to INR 18 crore from the INR 16.35 crore he earned at MI. Arshdeep moves across on his current fee of INR 18 crore. In 162 IPL matches, Pandya has amassed 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and picked up 82 wickets.

For Arshdeep, the switch ends his eight-season stint at PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019. The left-arm pacer leaves as their highest wicket-taker of all time with 111 scalps in 96 games. He claimed 21 wickets in the 2025 edition and added 14 more in 2026. Arshdeep also holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in men’s T20Is.

Arshdeep’s arrival gives MI one of India’s leading fast bowlers in T20Is, who can pair up well with ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to share the new ball. Arshdeep is also a reliable death-overs bowler and is expected to make the MI fast-bowling attack sharper and more versatile.

“Arshdeep’s arrival adds an exciting dimension to our bowling attack. We are always looking to build a team with the right balance of experience, skill and hunger to compete, and Arshdeep brings all of these qualities. We welcome him along with the MI Paltan as he takes the field in Blue and Gold,” added Ambani.

--IANS

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