Union Minister Nadda reaffirms India's readiness to share expertise with BIMSTEC member nations

Colombo, Nov 11 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda on Wednesday reaffirmed India's readiness to share its expertise and best practices in healthcare with BIMSTEC member nations.

Addressing the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting in Sri Lanka's Colombo, Nadda highlighted India's progress towards Universal Health Coverage through Ayushman Bharat, strengthened public health infrastructure, and digital healthcare initiatives.

"Union Health Minister Shri JP Nadda addressed the inaugural BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, highlighting India’s progress towards Universal Health Coverage through Ayushman Bharat, strengthened public health infrastructure and digital healthcare initiatives," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a post on X.

"Emphasising regional solidarity, the Minister called for enhanced cooperation in health security, pandemic preparedness, One Health and traditional medicine, while reaffirming India’s readiness to share its expertise and best practices with BIMSTEC member nations," it added.

During the meeting, Nadda highlighted India’s commitment to hosting the BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Traditional Medicine in Gujarat's Jamnagar to promote joint research, capacity building and knowledge exchange.

"Guided by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, India remains committed to building a healthier, more inclusive and resilient BIMSTEC region," he said, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nadda arrived in Colombo on Tuesday to participate in the first BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting and was received by Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha.

He said that he looked forward to engaging with his counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare.

"Arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the historic first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting. Looking forward to engaging with my counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare," Nadda posted on X.

"Guided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Neighbourhood First and Act East, India remains committed to building a healthier, more resilient and prosperous BIMSTEC region," he added.

--IANS

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