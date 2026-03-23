March 23, 2026 9:15 PM हिंदी

Meryl Streep reveals she recorded 'a million versions' of secret ‘Project Hail Mary’ cameo

Meryl Streep reveals she recorded 'a million versions' of secret ‘Project Hail Mary’ cameo

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Meryl Streep has shared that she recorded "a million different versions" of her ‘Project Hail Mary’ cameo.

The 76-year-old actress lent her voice in an uncredited role as part of Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film, which features school teacher-turned astronaut Dr. Ryland Grace, who awakes on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there, before finding an unlikely ally in an intelligent extra-terrestrial organism, reports ‘Female First UK’.

To help Grace communicate with his new friend, who he calls Rocky, he creates a translation system and chooses between a pre-selected menu of voice choices for the programme, one of which ends up being Streep.

Co-director Chris Miller told ‘Entertainment Weekly’, "She was so fun and thoughtful and playful and did a million different versions, ‘I’ll do more. You want me to try this? Try that?'”.

Miller recalled how the process started with people on set doing "a bunch of silly voices" to make Gosling laugh.

He said, "When we were on set, we did a bunch of silly voices ourselves. We had people from the crew do voices just to make Ryan laugh and have the characters have something to react to”.

His collaborator Ryan Lord said, “We tried to imagine voices that would be preloaded into a text-to-speech kind of translator”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the duo suddenly decided it would be "fun" to get Streep on board, and they got to work.

Miller recalled, "We (thought), wouldn’t it be fun to get Meryl Streep? And Ryan just said, ‘She can do anything’, and that was perfect. So we’re like, ‘OK, well, now we’ve got to ask Meryl Streep’, and so then you’re like, ‘OK, Amy Pascal, our producing partner on the movie, had made movies with her, many movies, like The Post and other movies, so she had a relationship'. So we’re like, ‘Amy, you got to’.

Lord said, "You have never seen a group of filmmakers procrastinate longer. And then she did, and she was wonderful”.

As well as stand-in voices on set, Gosling also performed with a real-life puppet instead of a CGI creation.

--IANS

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