Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans begin Bhubaneswar leg with 6-0 win over Bengal Tigers

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (IANS) Hyderabad Toofans began their Bhubaneswar leg on a dominant note, registering a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Zachary Wallace and Tim Brand starred for the Toofans, scoring hat-tricks to seal an emphatic win. Wallace found the net in the 2nd, 17th and 30th minutes, while Brand struck in the 12th, 39th and 46th minutes.

Hyderabad Toofans took an early lead in the second minute of the opening quarter when Talwinder Singh held the ball well inside the circle and set up Wallace, who finished neatly through the goalkeeper’s legs. Shrachi Bengal Tigers earned two penalty corners in quick succession soon after, but Tom Grambusch’s drag-flicks failed to find the target, with one attempt going wide and the other being saved by goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg.

The Toofans doubled their lead in the 12th minute through their first penalty corner of the match. Although Amandeep Lakra’s drag-flick was initially saved, Brand reacted swiftly to convert the rebound. Hyderabad continued to press and extended their advantage in the 17th minute as Wallace dribbled through the centre and unleashed a low shot that beat the goalkeeper at the bottom corner.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers created a few promising chances in the second quarter, with Abhishek testing the Toofans’ defence and goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh, while another effort from close range went narrowly wide. However, Hyderabad remained solid at the back and struck again just before halftime, with Wallace scoring his third goal after a deflected effort from the right flank looped over the goalkeeper.

The third quarter began with a more balanced contest, but Hyderabad soon asserted control. In the 39th minute, Arshdeep Singh showcased excellent skill along the baseline before setting up Brand, who finished calmly to make it 5-0.

Hyderabad Toofans completed the rout early in the fourth quarter as Brand secured his hat-trick in the 46th minute. After an initial shot was saved, Brand capitalised on the rebound to score the sixth goal.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers earned back-to-back penalty corners late in the match but were unable to breach a disciplined Hyderabad defence, which remained in control throughout the four quarters.

--IANS

sds/