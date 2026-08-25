Melbourne Stars appoint Yorkshire’s Richard Pyrah as WBBL coach

Melbourne, Aug 25 (IANS) The Melbourne Stars have turned to Yorkshire women’s head coach Richard Pyrah to steer their WBBL side, with the 43-year-old Englishman set to take charge ahead of Weber WBBL 12 as the club reshapes its coaching structure.

Pyrah arrives with experience spanning women’s and men’s cricket in both England and Australia. He is currently in his third season in charge of Yorkshire’s women’s team and has also recently completed his first campaign as an assistant coach with Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.

His appointment also brings a familiar face back into the Big Bash environment. Pyrah previously worked in Australian domestic cricket as a consultant coach with the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers men’s teams between 2015 and 2017.

Melbourne Stars general manager James Rosengarten said Pyrah’s breadth of experience and ability to build relationships made him an ideal fit for the club’s women’s program.

“We are really excited to have Richard leading our WBBL program at the Melbourne Stars. He is an experienced coach across both women’s and men’s programs and will bring a diverse skillset to the team. Richard has been able to build really strong relationships within the teams he has coached and is already familiar with a number of our players,” Rosengarten said in a club statement.

The Stars have simultaneously altered the role of Andy Christie, who guided the side to the WBBL finals last season. Christie, who is also Victoria’s current women’s head coach, will move into an assistant coaching position under Pyrah.

The restructuring is designed to retain continuity within the program while adding Pyrah's experience at the top of the coaching group. Christie already works with several Stars players through the Victorian women's setup.

“This move is all about strengthening our club. Andy did a sensational job last season guiding our team to the WBBL finals, and having him remain a part of the program was important to us. He already coaches a number of our players across the Victorian women’s team, so to have that continuity leading into the WBBL season will be an asset for us,” Rosengarten added.

Pyrah's coaching career has been preceded by an extensive playing background. A versatile cricketer during his Yorkshire career, he featured in 105 T20 matches for the county between 2005 and 2015.

After moving into coaching, he took on consultancy positions within the England and Wales Cricket Board system before working his way into senior roles with Yorkshire's men's side, including spells as both head coach and assistant coach.

--IANS

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