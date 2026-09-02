Mehrajuddin Wadoo appointed head coach of India U17 men’s football team

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Former India international Mehrajuddin Wadoo has been appointed as the head coach of the India U17 men’s national football team by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with the side beginning preparations for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers.

Wadoo, 42, has taken charge of the U17 side as its preparatory camp got underway in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday. The initial phase of the camp will include trials as the coaching staff looks to identify and prepare a strong squad for the continental qualifiers.

India have been placed in Group E of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, which are scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20. The Indian youngsters will face hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam in the group stage.

An AFC Pro Licence holder, Wadoo brings experience from both his playing and coaching career. He most recently served as head coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club and has also been in charge of Real Kashmir FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

Wadoo enjoyed a successful international career with India, representing the national team in several major competitions. He was part of the Indian squad that won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 and later featured at the AFC Asian Cup in 2011.

The former defender was also part of India’s SAFF Championship-winning side in 2005 and played in the teams that lifted the Nehru Cup in 2007 and 2009. At club level, he was a member of the Chennaiyin FC squad that won the Indian Super League title in 2015.

Speaking after taking charge of the U17 team, Wadoo said the immediate priority would be to create the right environment for the young players to develop while preparing them to compete at the highest level.

“It is a great honour to take charge of the India U17 men’s national team. This is an important age group, and our immediate focus is to create an environment where they can develop and compete at the highest level,” Wadoo said.

“We have started the camp with trials and will prepare for qualifiers in the best possible manner. I am looking forward to working with the players and having a fruitful camp,” he added.

--IANS

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