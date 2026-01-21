Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl Mikey Moon via surrogate: We are over the moon

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) “All About That Bass” hitmaker Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have welcomed their third child, a daughter, Mikey MoonTrainor, into the world via surrogacy. The Grammy winner says she and her family “are over the moon in love with this precious girl.”

Trainor took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring herself, her husband, her two boys, and their newborn daughter.

In the caption section, Trainor expressed heartfelt gratitude to their surrogate, calling her an “incredible, superwoman,” and thanked the doctors, nurses, and medical teams who supported them through the journey.

She wrote: “Jan 18th 2026 Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate. We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.”

The “Dear Future Husband” hitmaker added: “We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family. We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all.”

Trainor met actor Daryl Sabara in 2014 at a house party in Los Angeles, and they began dating in 2016. The couple were engaged in 2017 and married one year later. In 2021, she gave birth to their first child, a boy, Riley. In 2023, she gave birth to their second son, whom they named Barry.

Trainor rose to prominence in 2014 after releasing her debut single "All About That Bass", which reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide. She has released six studio albums with the label and has received various accolades, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.

Her popular tracks include No, Title, Lips Are Movin, "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" Takin' It Back, Timeless and "Made You Look" among many others.

--IANS

dc/