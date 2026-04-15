Meenakshi Seshadri recalls working with Chiranjeevi, recreates iconic song from their Telugu movie

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Meenakshi Seshadri reminisced her shooting time with South superstar Chiranjeevi, from their Telugu movie.

The actress shared a video on her social media account where she was seen dancing to her iconic song from the same movie.

The song also featured Chiranjeevi alongside Meenakshi, with both dancing their hearts out.

The actress was seen dressed in traditional saree draped in South Indian style.

Meenakshi captioned it as, “This beautiful song from my Telugu movie Aapatbandhavudu was actually scheduled for an Ugadi Insta release. A little late, but I bring this for all of you On New Year!”

Recalling her time working with Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi wrote, “Working with Mega Star Chiranjeevi and ace director K Vishwanath was an absolutely amazing experience.

She added, “The film was shot in Hyderabad and scenic locations in the remote village of Poodapalli in then Andhra Pradesh. This song was shot in Kulu Manali amidst breathtaking nature. It was fun creating the entire look thanks to my awesome team in Dallas.”

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades.

Meenakshi was extremely popular and one of the leading ladies of the late 80's era of Bollywood.

The actress made her debut with the movie Hero opposite star Jackie Shroff. The movie was directed by ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Meenakshi is still loved and remembered for her iconic character portrayal as Damini, from the movie of the same name.

Damini also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rohini Hattangadi.

She has been a part of many hits like Painter Babu, Hero, Meri Jung, Swati, Shahenshah, Awaargi, Damini, Ghatak and others.

The actress took a sabbatical from Bollywood and shifted to the USA post marriage to focus on her family life.

–IANS

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