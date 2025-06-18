June 18, 2025 1:11 PM हिंदी

Meenakshi Seshadri dances track from ‘Swati’ to celebrate monsoon

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) To celebrate the monsoon, actress Meenakshi Seshadri danced on a song from her 1986 film “Swati” and said that it was released just before the rains.

Meenakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the song “Aane Do Ab Zubaan Par” sung by Asha Bhosle and Manhar Udhas.

She wrote: “It feels so thrilling to dance outdoors in the monsoon season. Featuring a song from my movie named Swati, which was released just before the rains.”

‘Swati,’ which is a romantic drama film directed by Kranthi Kumar, stars Meenakshi Sheshadri, Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Raja Bundela, Vinod Mehra, Akbar Khan and Sarika.

The film was a remake of the director's own Telugu film of the same name. The film belongs to the art house cinematic genre, known in India as parallel cinema.

“Swati” followed the story of Sharda, who after enduring brutal horrors, decides to leave her village and start a new life with her daughter, Swati. Swati grows up to be an independent woman who is out to cause trouble.

Talking about Meenakshi, she became one of Hindi cinema's leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 and her second film Hero catapulted her to instant stardom.

Meenakshi gained stardom with her work in films such as “Aandhi-Toofan”, “Meri jJung,” “Swati,” “Dacait,” “Inaam Dus Hazaar,” “Shahenshah,” “Awaargi,” “Ghar Ho To Aisa,” “Damini” and “Ghatak”. A documentary was made about her life, titled Meenakshi Accept Her Wings.

She was last seen in “Ghatak: Lethal" in 1996 Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in terms of domestic Box office collection and second highest grossing overall in terms of worldwide collection that year.

--IANS

dc/

