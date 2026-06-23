India-Luxembourg ties on upward trajectory: MEA Secretary

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George on Tuesday highlighted the upward trajectory of the longstanding partnership between India and Luxembourg.

“Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day Celebrations of Luxembourg as Chief Guest,” the MEA noted on X.

He emphasised the strengthening of ties between India and Luxembourg and reaffirmed the commitment to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors, including trade, investment, digital technologies, fintech, space, and people-to-people connect, the Ministry added.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Luxembourg, reflecting India’s growing engagement with Europe.

In Luxembourg, EAM Jaishankar met with Grand Duke Guillaume and called on Prime Minister Luc Frieden. He also held bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Xavier Bettel.

Bettel expressed confidence that ties between India and Luxembourg would deepen following his discussions with EAM Jaishankar. He noted that Luxembourg’s technical growth would not have been the same without Indian knowledge.

He highlighted collaborations in digital technologies, finance, and space, and said he was confident relations would strengthen further. He added that Luxembourg’s Embassy in Delhi was staffed at the same level as its Embassy in Washington, reflecting the depth of relations and friendship between the two countries.

The discussions reviewed the full spectrum of India–Luxembourg relations, including political cooperation, trade and investment, financial services, innovation, digital technologies, space cooperation, and people-to-people ties, as well as exchanges on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar also addressed members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, acknowledging their role in strengthening ties between the two countries and enhancing India’s profile in the region.

According to the MEA, the visit underscored India's importance to its bilateral relations with France and Luxembourg, as well as its broader partnership with the European Union, highlighting the growing convergence of interests between India and Europe in an evolving global landscape.

--IANS

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