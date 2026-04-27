‘Me and my coach have all things sorted’: Manu Bhaker targets Asian Games and World C’ships glory

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is gearing up for a fresh competitive cycle with renewed focus, setting her sights on the Asian Games and World Championships as she looks to rediscover peak form following her success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Looking ahead, Manu expressed excitement over shooting’s return to the Commonwealth Games programme for the 2030 edition, which India is set to host. The sport had notably been excluded from both the 2022 Birmingham Games and the upcoming Glasgow edition.

"My first breakthrough was in the Commonwealth Games, which was in 2018, Australia (Gold Coast),” Manu told the media on the sidelines of NRAI’s 75th anniversary event here.

Manu expressed disappointment that shooting was not being part of the 2022 and the upcoming 2026 editions of the CWG, but said she was looking forward to the 2030 edition of the event, set to be hosted by India (Ahmedabad).

“It is sad, but at the same time, I am also looking forward to the 2030 Games. We will be hosting the Commonwealth Games, so I am looking forward...I am sure India will do great," she stated.

After a relatively quiet phase post-Paris, where she clinched two bronze medals, Manu said she and her coach have already mapped out a clear roadmap for the upcoming season, with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification cycle now underway.

"We have the Asian Games (in Japan) and the World Championships coming up at the end of this year, so definitely we are looking forward to the two major competitions. So, the preparations that my coach and I have, we sat down some time back, and we planned what the competitions (coming up) are and what the preparedness is. I feel we have all the things sorted, and hopefully we will do very well," she expressed.

The 22-year-old also reflected on her evolving mindset, revealing how her journey around the Paris Olympics brought about a deeper sense of spirituality that continues to guide her approach, as she said, "I am a very spiritual person. That journey began around the Olympics (Paris 2024), and I'm really happy to be continuing on that path."

Having already established herself on the Olympic stage, Manu will now aim to translate her experience and preparation into consistent performances across major global events, as she builds towards the next Olympic cycle.

--IANS

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