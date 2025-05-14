May 14, 2025 10:13 PM हिंदी

McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld Q4 net profit falls 78 pc, revenue down 7.7 pc

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Westlife Foodworld Limited, the operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, on Wednesday reported a sharp fall in its net profit as well as revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25 on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The company’s net profit declined by over 78 per cent to Rs 1.52 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 7.01 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The total revenue from operations also dropped sequentially by 7.74 per cent, falling to Rs 603.14 crore in Q4 from Rs 653.71 crore in Q3 FY25.

Similarly, the company’s total income came in at Rs 613.09 crore, down 6.63 per cent from Rs 656.65 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) also saw a steep decline, shrinking to Rs 1.33 crore in Q4 from Rs 6.48 crore in Q3 -- a fall of nearly 79.5 per cent.

For the full financial year (FY25), however, Westlife Foodworld managed to grow its revenue from operations to Rs 2,515.66 crore, a 4.37 per cent increase compared to Rs 2,410.27 crore in FY24.

The shares of Westlife Foodworld Limited closed the intra-day trading session almost flat at Rs 700 -- registering a modest gain of Rs 2.85 or 0.41 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Over the last five days, the stock has remained largely unchanged, rising just 1 per cent or Rs 6.90. On a one-month basis, the shares have declined by Rs 9.35 or 1.32 per cent.

Over the last six months, the stock has slipped by Rs 5.90 or 0.84 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has fallen by Rs 87.10 or 11.07 per cent.

Looking at the longer trend, Westlife Foodworld’s stock has down by Rs 130.05 or 15.67 per cent over the past one year.

Westlife Foodworld operates McDonald’s restaurants through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited (HRPL), under a master franchise agreement with McDonald’s Corporation, USA.

HRPL has exclusive rights to own and run McDonald’s outlets in West and South India.

--IANS

pk/na

