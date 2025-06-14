Censor Board clears Kuberaa's trimmed version for release; Film has a runtime of 181 minutes!

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) The Censor Board of Film Certification has now cleared the trimmed version of director Sekhar Kammula's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

The trimmed version that has been cleared for release has a run time of 181 minutes (Three hours and one minute).

It may be recalled that the earlier version of Kuberaa that had been cleared by the Censor Board had a runtime of three hours and 15 minutes. However, the producers of the film, in an interview, had said that they had got the film censored to prevent last minute tensions and that they would now trim the version down to just below three hours.

Accordingly, now, the trimmed version has a run time of three hours and one minute.

Dhanush, who plays the lead along with Nagarjuna, while speaking about his experience of working on the film had said, "I heard I had to stand in the sun. I had to do a lot of research...All those are lies...I just had to follow my director. Sekhar sir was brilliant. He taught me the nuances. He made life very easy for me. It is a very different character from what I have played before and I enjoyed the challenge," the actor admitted candidly.

Stating that Kubera was a very, very special film for him, the actor disclosed that this film was very close to his heart.

"It was a fantastic experience shooting for this film. We shot in dumpyards and garbage trucks.Every experience teaches you something," he said.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Dhanush, the film also features Jim Sarbh and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. The film is keenly awaited as this is the first time that National-award winning actor Dhanush is joining hands with ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

On the technical front, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who is riding high on the success of his recent releases.

‘Kuberaa’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film, which has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

