Indian junior women’s hockey team beats Australia 2-1 to continue their unbeaten run in Europe

Kontich, June 14 (IANS) The Indian junior women’s hockey team continued its unbeaten run in the tour of Europe with a spirited 2-1 win over Australia in their fourth and penultimate match of the tour.

Having already notched up three consecutive wins against hosts Belgium, the Indian side showcased its resilience and fighting spirit by coming from behind to defeat a strong Australian outfit.

The win came on the day when the senior teams -- men and women -- suffered near identical 2-3 defeats to the Australian men and women teams was a bit boost for Indian hockey as both the men and women teams are currently struggling for footing against strong opponents.

Australia took an early lead through Josie Lawton (5’) as she converted a penalty corner with precision to put India on the back foot. However, the Indian team responded almost immediately. Just three minutes later, Nandini (8’) fired in an equaliser via a penalty corner, levelling the score at 1-1.

The momentum shifted firmly in India’s favour by the end of the first quarter when the team’s Vice Captain Hina Bano (14’) capitalised on another penalty corner opportunity to put her side ahead 2-1.

Despite multiple chances created by both sides over the remaining three quarters, neither team was able to add to the scoreline. The Indian team held their defensive structure well to keep the Australian attackers at bay and secure a well-fought victory.

This win marks India’s fourth consecutive triumph on the tour, following a clean sweep over Belgium in the opening three games.

The Indian junior women’s team will now look to finish the tour on a high as it prepares for its final match in Europe against the Netherlands on June 17.

