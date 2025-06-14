Constant elections disrupt growth, time to align all polls: ONOE JPC chief PP Chaudhary (IANS Interview)

Chandigarh, June 14 (IANS) Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, PP Chaudhary, in an exclusive interaction with IANS following his meeting with political leaders from Punjab, reiterated the long-standing demand and benefits of synchronising elections across the country.

Speaking after a consultative session with Punjab ministers and political leaders, Chaudhary said, "The idea of One Nation One Election is not new. It was seriously considered in 1967 and 70s. Since 1984, consistent efforts have been made, including reports from the Law Commission, discussion papers from NITI Aayog, and a 2015 Parliamentary Committee report."

Chaudhary asserted that the biggest issue is not just the cost, but the continuous disruption to administration, development, and public services due to frequent elections. “From investors to tourism and education, every sector is affected. Government officials, especially school teachers, are repeatedly pulled away from their duties for election-related work, seriously impacting public education, especially for underprivileged children," he said.

He also stated that approximately Rs 5 lakh crore is lost due to staggered elections held at different times across the country. This estimate, he said, has been presented to the Ram Nath Kovind Committee for consideration.

Chaudhary further said that simultaneous elections would increase voter turnout, citing data that shows higher participation when Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are held together. "Conducting all elections together also reduces the scope for bogus voting," he added.

He expressed concern that India remains in a perpetual election mode, with 4 to 5 assembly elections each year, apart from local body and panchayat elections. “This keeps MPs and MLAs constantly busy with election campaigns, limiting their focus on legislative duties,” he said.

“This is not a party-specific agenda. It’s a national interest issue,” said Chaudhary, expressing hope that all political parties will rise above party lines and offer constructive recommendations. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “visionary leadership” in pushing the debate forward.

Commenting on his current visit, PP Chaudhary said, "The Punjab Chief Minister was expected to attend today’s session, but couldn’t make it. However, two Cabinet Ministers, the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly participated."

Leaders from all major political parties in Punjab were present during the consultation. Chaudhary also plans to hold meetings with senior officials from Punjab and Haryana, followed by discussions with the Haryana CM and party leaders. After that, he will meet with the Chandigarh administration, and later head to Himachal Pradesh for consultations with the state CM and political leaders.

