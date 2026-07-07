Mbappe blasts Paraguayan lawmaker for racist abuse; Paraguay Govt rejects senator's 'abhorrent’ remark

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe and the French Football Association have called Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla "despicable" and "unworthy of a position" for the "abhorrent and odious" racist remarks she made mocking the French forward's origin following the World Cup last-16 clash between the countries.

Celeste, who is from Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted her comments on X after her country's defeat by France in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Responding to the same, Mbappe said, "You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition."

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world," he added.

The French Football Federation also condemned the racist remarks by Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla targeting Mbappé as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable."

"How can anyone make such statements? These remarks are criminal and reprehensible. They must be prosecuted here as elsewhere. The FFF is filing a report with the prosecutor's office for the purpose of judicial action... The players of the France National Team represent France; it is our country that is being insulted," it said.

However, the Government of Paraguay has rejected the controversial remarks made by Senator Celeste against Mbappe, describing them as contrary to the principles of peaceful coexistence and human dignity.

In an official statement, the Paraguayan government distanced itself from the legislator's comments, stating that her statements do not reflect the stance of the state or its citizens.

"The Government of the Republic of Paraguay deplores and rejects the expressions made by Senator Celeste Amarilla, directed at the captain of the French national football team, Kylian Mbappé, which are contrary to the values and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity promoted by our country," it said in a statement.

It continued, "The statements made by the aforementioned legislator correspond exclusively to the exercise of her individual responsibility as a member of the legislative branch and in no way represent the position of the Government of the Republic of Paraguay or the Paraguayan people.

"The Government of Paraguay reaffirms its firm commitment to the promotion of human rights, equality, and mutual respect among people, as well as the fight against racism, xenophobia, intolerance, and any manifestation of hatred or discrimination.

"Likewise, it expresses its solidarity with those who may have felt affected by these statements and reiterates its respect for the French people, with whom Paraguay maintains a historic relationship of friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding."

Mbappe scored his seventh goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, slotting home from the penalty spot as two-time winner France overcame Paraguay 1-0 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Morocco.

--IANS

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