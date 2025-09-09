Mayor’s New World T20: USA to host new marquee cricket league in November

Texas, Sep 9 (IANS) The United States is gearing up to host new cricketing spectacle as the Mayor’s a New World T20 Cricket League kicks off in November. The 12-day tournament promises to redefine cricketing entertainment with a thrilling mix of international legends and local talent in the USA.

The Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League will see four franchises battling it out for glory, featuring a pool of 60 dynamic players, including international stars, USA-based cricketers and local talent.

With representation from cricketing powerhouses such as India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA, the tournament promises world-class action and diversity on the field.

The event is also expected to draw significant fan engagement, both inside stadiums and through live broadcasts, marking another step in cricket’s growing presence in North America.

Speaking about the Mayor’s New World T20 Cricket League, Chairman & League Commissioner, Brijesh Mathur said, "We are committed to create pathways for young and aspiring cricketers. The Mayor’s New World T20 is also an opportunity to unearth local talent and give them the invaluable experience of sharing the field with world-class players."

"We believe this mix of legends, international stars, USA National team and emerging USA cricketers will inspire the next generation," he added.

Organised by Pramanit Global Ventures USA Inc, the Mayor’s New World T20's goal is to provide a platform that fosters the growth of cricket in the region and brings the sport to new audiences.

Played in the fast-paced 20-over format, each match will deliver 180 minutes of pure cricketing action, packed with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments for fans across the globe.

The tournament is expected to become an annual fixture, strengthening USA’s ambition of becoming a future cricketing hub.

