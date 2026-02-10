'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Director Semmalar Annam's Tamil film 'Mayilaa' has now been nominated for the NETPAC Award at the 2026 International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), where the film had its world premiere earlier this month.

The NETPAC Award, presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema, recognizes outstanding Asian films that reflect creativity, cultural depth, and cinematic excellence.

It may be recalled that the film, which presents an intimate and grounded portrayal of a young working woman’s journey towards dignity and independence, received strong appreciation from festival audiences at its Rotterdam screening.

The nomination marks an important milestone in the film’s international festival journey.

For the unaware, 'Mayilaa' is presented by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith and produced by Newton Cinema, founded by Anto Chittilappally.

The film stars P. Melody Dorcas in the lead role, with V. Shudar Kodi playing a central supporting character.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Vinoth Janakiraman, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, music composer Nandhan Kalaivanan, sound designer Anand Krishnamoorthi, and sync sound recordist Amrith Shankar.

Reacting to the nomination, director Semmalar Annam said, “This NETPAC nomination is a meaningful recognition for our entire team. We made 'Mayilaa' with deep care and honesty, and it is encouraging to see the film being acknowledged at IFFR.”

Anto Chittilappally, founder of Newton Cinema, said, “From the world premiere at Rotterdam to this nomination, the journey of 'Mayilaa' has been very rewarding. It is a proud moment for us and for everyone who worked on the film.”

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, who presents the film, said, “Mayilaa is a socially rooted and emotionally sincere film. It is important that such voices reach international platforms, and this nomination is well deserved.”

In a joint note, the cast and crew shared, “We are grateful and encouraged by the NETPAC nomination. The response at the world premiere and this recognition mean a lot to all of us.”

Mayilaa is to continue its festival run with further international screenings in the coming months, say sources close to the unit.

--

IANS

mkr/