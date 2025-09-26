Maybe, I left cricket. But cricket never left me, says Vishnu Vishal

Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Well known producer and actor Vishnu Vishal, who is a well trained cricketer in real life, has now fondly recalled his superhit film 'Jeeva', in which he played a cricketer, on the occasion of the film completing 11 years of its release.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor fondly recalled the film, saying, "Maybe, I left cricket. But cricket never left me... #Jeeva will always be a pleasant memory and an identity in my career. 11 years today. #11YearsOfJeeva."

The sports drama, which revolved around the politics in the sport of cricket, was directed by Suseenthiran and featured Vishnu Vishal and Sri Divya in the lead.

The film, which had cinematography by Madhi and music by D Imman, emerged a superhit. It had Vishnu Vishal playing a talented cricketer looking for a spot in the National side.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal is now busy shooting for the sequel of director Chella Ayyavu's blockbuster film, 'Gatta Kusthi'. Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film is progressing at a brisk place in Pollachi and its adjoining areas.

For the unaware, work on the sequel began with a traditional pooja ceremony in the beginning of this month in Chennai. The film is to be shot in Ambasamudram and Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala.

The sequel, which has been titled Gatta Kusthi 2 and which will feature the same lead pair as the first part, is being jointly produced Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International.

A promo video released by the makers ahead of the launch of the film suggests that the sequel too will be a laugh riot, just like the first part.

Sources say that the sequel will continue in the same universe as that of the first part, which had a proper conclusion.

The sequel, they point out, will also be a sports drama that will present everyday household issues in a comical way, making the film a wholesome commercial entertainer.

The lead pair Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi will reprise their roles, as will Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal parts in the first part of the franchise. Actor Karunakaran will also be seen in the sequel in a pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel will have cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. Editing for the film will be by Barath Vikraman and art direction will be by S. Jayachandran. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Murugan while dances are to be choreographed by Baba Bhaskar.

--IANS

mkr/