'Mayasabha’ teaser sheds light into the political tale of two friends turning foe

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The makers of the forthcoming Telugu series "Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans" have unveiled the gripping teaser of the political saga of two friends becoming political foes.

The video opens with an alarming phone call regarding an incident that created a permanent rift between Kakarla Krishnama Naidua and MS Rami Reddy.

Set against the backdrop of the mid-1990s, the series is a cinematic adaption of the political history of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

While Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen playing Kakarla Krishnama Naidu in the drama, Chaitanya Rao will bring to life the character of MS Rami Reddy in the web series.

In addition to these two, the project will also see Divya Dutta as Iravati Basu, along with Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar, Nassar, Ravindra Vijay, Shatru, and Tanya Ravichandran in pivotal roles, among others.

Previously, Naga Chaitanya was also rumored to be a part of the cast of "Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans".

The makers, SonyLIV shared the teaser with the caption, "A Story of Two Great Friends, Turned into Political Rivals, that became Story of the State…Mayasabha Streaming on Sony LIV from 7th Aug."

Made under the direction of Deva Katta in association with Kiran Jay Kumar, the series has been backed by Vijay Krishna Lingamaneni and Sree Harsha under the banner of Hitmen & Proodos Productions LLP.

Created by Deva Katta, "Mayasabha: Rise of the Titans" is expected to premiere on Sony LIV on 7th August.

For the unversed, Katta has also been roped in as the dialogue writer for SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated next, "SSMB29".

With Mahesh Babu as the protagonist, the untitled drama will also see Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady.

Touted to be a global adventure set across exotic locations, Mahesh Babu's role in the film is believed to be inspired by Lord Hanuman.

