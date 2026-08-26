Mayank, Pratitee claim grand double for India in Asian Junior Classical Chess

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) India completed a memorable double at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship 2026 as Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Open and Girls' titles, respectively, at the ITC Maratha Sheraton in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Top seed Mayank lived up to his billing, finishing the nine-round Open Championship with 7.5 points to claim the coveted gold medal. Russia’s Artem Pingin secured silver with seven points, while India’s Daksh Goyal delivered an impressive performance to take bronze with 6.5 points.

Pratitee achieved India’s golden double by winning the Girls Championship with 7.5 points out of nine rounds. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Kholyavko finished second with seven points, just half a point behind, earning the silver. Nivedita V. C. from India took the bronze with 6.5 points.

Beyond the medals, the championship was also highly rewarding for several players who earned coveted FIDE titles and norms. Open champion Mayank Chakraborty, already GM-elect, added another Grandmaster norm with his title-winning performance. Bronze medallist Daksh Goyal earned the FIDE Master title and an International Master norm.

Girls' champion Pratitee Bordoloi received a double achievement: a gold medal, the Woman International Master title, and a Woman Grandmaster norm. Silver medallist Mariya Kholyavko from Kazakhstan earned a WIM norm, and bronze medallist Nivedita V. C. from India also achieved a WIM norm.

India’s dominance was reflected in the overall medal tally, with the host nation capturing four of the six medals on offer at the Classical Championships – two gold and two bronze. Russia and Kazakhstan shared the remaining honours, each taking one silver medal.

The prizes were presented by Hisham Al-Taher, Secretary of the Asian Chess Federation, at a glittering closing ceremony, bringing the championship to a fitting conclusion.

The Asian Junior Chess Championship 2026 was organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association on behalf of the All India Chess Federation and the Asian Chess Federation.

--IANS

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