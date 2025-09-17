May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness: Sachin wishes PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished for "abundant health, happiness" for the "iconic leader".

PM Modi turns 75 today. Born on September 17, 1950 at Mehsana town in Gujarat, he served as the Chief Minister of the state for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2014. He is now the Prime Minister for the third term after first being elected in 2014.

Tendulkar took to X and wrote, "Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward.”

Former India cricketer and captain Mithali Raj shared a picture with the iconic leader, writing, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you health, peace and strength as you continue to lead India with vision and unwavering dedication."

Former India bowler Anil Kumble shared, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead our nation towards prosperity and growth with your vision and dedication.”

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shared, "Sending my best wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday."

The 39-year-old former cricketer RP Singh wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji very Happy Birthday! May you be blessed with good health and continue to inspire us all with your vision for a stronger India.”

Ishant Sharma wished for the PM’s well-being and wrote, “Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you for your leadership and dedication to building a stronger India. Wishing you continued success and well-being.”

Umesh Yadav too joined members of his fraternity, writing, “Birthday greetings to our dear Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you continue to inspire the nation with your leadership and dedication. Wishing you health, peace & prosperity.”

Yusuf Pathan shared, “Wishing our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Pragyan Ojha, sharing sincere wishes, wrote, “Heartfelt wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Your visionary leadership, unwavering dedication and tireless service to the nation continue to inspire millions. Wishing you good health, happiness and strength to guide India towards greater heights.”

Besides cricket, other sporting icons also let out warm wishes for the Indian Prime Minister.

Former artistic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Your dedication, vision and love for Bharat Mata inspire us all every day. Wishing you good health, happiness and endless strength to continue serving the Nation with pride.”

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal wrote, “Wish you very happy birthday @narendramodi sir… May God bless you with abundant energy.”

London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt said, "Heartiest birthday wishes to the country's great Prime Minister, the man of development, Honourable Shri @narendramodi. May Lord Shri Ram always keep you healthy and long-lived.”

Today, PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh, where he will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns. This is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

-- IANS

vi/bc