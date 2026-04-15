'May 4 will come, Mamata Banerjee will go': Anurag Thakur on Bengal polls

Kolkata, April 15 (IANS) As the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections approach, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that law and order in the state has deteriorated and claiming that no one is safe there. He further asserted that political change is imminent, stating, “May 4 will come, Mamata Banerjee will go.”

Speaking to reporters, Thakur accused the state government of protecting illegal activities and prioritising appeasement politics.

“The identity of Mamata Banerjee’s governance has become one of providing protection to Bangladeshi infiltrators, fake currency rackets, and those involved in the creation of fraudulent Aadhaar cards. It is also about safeguarding individuals accused of crimes against women,” he said.

He further alleged that employment opportunities meant for the people of West Bengal were being diverted.

“Jobs are being given to infiltrators at the cost of the state’s own citizens. The government appears to support corrupt individuals and uses every possible tool to shield them. This raises a serious question: who is truly safe in West Bengal? In West Bengal, there is politics of appeasement, so I will say this: May 4 will come and Mamata Banerjee will go.” Thakur added.

Commenting on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Thakur highlighted the Centre’s initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that several welfare schemes have significantly contributed to women’s empowerment.

“From LPG connections and tap water to free foodgrains, healthcare, and sanitation, these initiatives have benefited women and the underprivileged. Around 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line,” he said.

He also underlined the significance of the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

“We are committed to ensuring its implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. A special Parliament session will be held on April 16, 17, and 18 to take this forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre is set to convene a three-day special session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to advance constitutional amendments enabling women’s reservation. The proposal also includes increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to around 850 seats, with one-third reserved for women. Although the Women’s Reservation Act was passed in 2023, its implementation has been delayed due to pending delimitation and census processes.

--IANS

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