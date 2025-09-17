Maulana Mahmood Madani questions intent behind Waqf law, cautions against ‘vote theft’

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Islamic scholar and former Rajya Sabha member Maulana Mahmood Madani on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the recent debate and legislative changes regarding Waqf properties, questioning the government’s intent while stressing that the law remained "inadequate".

In an interview to IANS, Madani said that while Parliament witnessed a detailed debate, the ultimate decision was guided by the ruling BJP’s majority.

"The earlier Waqf law already had loopholes, and the new amendments have only made it easier to create problems. Some may feel there is relief, but overall, I am not satisfied. The court’s final judgment is also not conclusive for me," he remarked.

On the Bihar elections, Madani distanced Waqf issues from electoral politics. "Elections are separate, and this matter is separate," he said.

However, he flagged concerns over allegations of "vote theft", calling it a danger not just for minorities but for all Indians.

“It is a very serious issue. Whoever wins or loses, the decision should remain in the hands of the people,” he added.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Imarat-e-Sharia, which extended support to him, Madani said: "Neither should he have gone there, nor should they have endorsed him. He is going everywhere to seek votes, so going there makes no difference."

On international matters, Madani backed India’s firm stance against US tariffs and in favour of continued oil trade with Russia.

"India should not compromise its sovereignty or bow before any major power," he said. “If we buy something from anyone, why should America tell us otherwise?”

Responding to a question about Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicating India’s victory over Pakistan to victims of the Pahalgam tragedy, Madani said he had no interest in cricket.

He also dismissed Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s praise for Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Rahul does not need their approval."

On whether Muslims would feel safer if Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister, Madani said: "Who knows what will happen? We will see when the time comes."

Regarding Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan, he remarked: "I don’t know—only Azam Khan himself can say whether he is abandoned by SP or supported."

