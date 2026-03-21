Mathura Police debunks rumours on Kosikalan accident, rules out cow smuggling angle (2nd Ld)

Mathura, March 21 (IANS) The Mathura Police on Saturday issued a clarification dismissing rumours circulating on social media that linked a fatal road accident in the Kosikalan area to alleged cow smuggling.

According to the police, Chandrashekhar, also known as Farsa Baba, died in a road accident that occurred early in the morning under the Kosikalan police station limits amid dense fog.

Initial findings indicate that poor visibility was a key factor in the incident.

In a statement shared on X, the police said that Chandrashekhar had stopped a container vehicle which was found to be carrying grocery items.

During the course of the incident, a truck coming from behind -- reportedly transporting electrical wires -- collided, leading to the fatal accident.

The police said that the sequence of events does not support claims being circulated online suggesting that the vehicles involved were linked to cow slaughter or cattle smuggling.

"The reports being shared on social media in this regard are completely misleading and false," the statement said.

Officials added that a case is being registered at the Kosikalan police station based on a complaint received in connection with the accident. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The clarification comes after several posts on social media platforms, including Facebook and X, claimed that the incident was related to cow smuggling, triggering speculation and localised tension.

Police have urged the public not to rely on unverified information.

Mathura Police have appealed to citizens to refrain from sharing or amplifying rumours. It warned that strict legal action would be taken against those found spreading false or misleading information on social media platforms.

The police reiterated that verified updates in the case would be shared through official channels and asked people to exercise restraint while posting or forwarding content related to the incident.

According to initial reports, Chandrashekhar was chasing a truck on his motorcycle after suspecting that it was being used for cattle smuggling.

Police added that both vehicles involved in the incident have been examined, and no evidence of cow smuggling has been found.

The vehicle initially stopped by the victim was carrying grocery (kirana) items, while the other truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was loaded with wires.

The driver of the truck and his aide, both residents of Alwar, were also injured in the collision and are currently undergoing treatment.

However, the incident led to unrest in the area, with police confirming that, "people created chaos and traffic jam, stone pelting took place.”

Protesters blocked roads and raised slogans, causing major disruptions to traffic movement.

Security has since been tightened, and additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.

--IANS

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