Mastiii 4 cast reveals second poster of movie

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, in a collaborative post, have shared the second poster of their upcoming movie, Mastiii 4.

They captioned it as, “The madness just got hotter! India’s No.1 naughtiest franchise is coming your way; trailer out soon! #Mastiii4 Releasing in cinemas on 21st November” Waveband Production too has unveiled the vibrant second poster of Mastiii 4, bringing back Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in their iconic roles as Amar, Meet, and Prem.

The film, written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will hit theatres on November 21, 2025. The latest poster, shared by the lead trio, captures the cheeky and playful tone that has defined the series, teasing audiences with the tagline “Love Visa”. Mastiii 4, as per the cast, promises to deliver four times the entertainment, featuring Milap Milan Zaveri’s trademark humour, catchy music, and over-the-top comic moments.

The film is mounted on a large scale, with exotic locations and a vibrant visual style designed to appeal to both long-time fans and new audiences. Alongside the returning trio, the film introduces Shreya Sharma, Ruhii Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, who join the chaos and fun. The movie also features a few surprise cameos expected to add to the laughter quotient.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zed Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia (Waveband Production), along with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria (Maruti International), and Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures).

The Masti franchise, known for its comic timing and chemistry among the leads, has built a strong fan base over the years. With the original cast reuniting after nearly a decade, the fourth instalment is touted to be one of the most awaited comedies of 2025.

The first "Masti" was released in 2004, and alongside the three actors, the movie also starred Genelia D'Souza, Tara Sharma and Amrita Rao. It also starred Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta in important roles.

— IANS

