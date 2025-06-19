Masters Cup hockey: Punjab, Haryana win in women's category; Odisha, Maharashtra in men's section

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) After the power-packed first day of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, it was Punjab and Haryana in the women’s category registered a win in their respective games on Day 2, whereas Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Association of Odisha had a successful outing in the men’s category.

In the first match on Thursday, Hockey Punjab defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha 3-1 in the women’s category. Sangita Minz (3’), Captain Amandeep Kaur (5’), and Niti (26’) scored for Hockey Punjab while Ranjita Beck (50’) could only score the consolation goal for Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 8-4 in the women’s category. Suresh Rasna Babu (2’, 20’) scored a brace for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, joined by Christy Elena Edward (40’), and Saumya (56’) also scored one goal each.

On the other hand, both Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal (3’, 10’, 13’) and Sonika Yadav (32’, 49’, 51’) scored a hat-trick to take the game away from their opponent. Suman Lata Chumbak (26’) and Neetu Kumari (44’) also scored one goal each to confirm the first win in the tournament.

In the other match on Thursday, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Manipur Hockey 7-1 in the men’s category. Captain Dhananjay Mahadik (34’, 36’) led from the front and stood out to be the top goal scorer with two goals in the game.

Dadasaheb Prakash Ghumbre (12’), Vikram Pillay (14’), Leonard Keith Pereira (19’), Shakti Bharatsingh Thakur (24’), and Harish Padinjarethil (54’) also contributed to Hockey Maharashtra with one goal each. In response, Sorokhaibam Bidyakumar Singh (25’) scored the only goal for Manipur Hockey.

In the last match of the day in the men’s category, the Hockey Association of Odisha won 6-3 against Le Puducherry Hockey. Harikrishnan S (17’) scored the opening goal of the match for Le Puducherry Hockey, joined by his teammates B Adhikesavan (23’) and Delhiganesh (58’), who also scored a goal each in the second and fourth quarter, respectively.

On the other side for the Hockey Association of Odisha, Santiel Mundu (32’, 41’, 43’) scored a hattrick further joined by Captain Lajrus Barla (19’), Ladhu Ekka (52’) and Bernard Lakra (59’) who also contributed one goal each to affirm their first win in the tournament.

--IANS

bsk/