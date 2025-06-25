June 25, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Masters Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's final

Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's section final of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Maharashtra in the final of the men's section of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Men) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

In the semifinals played on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra defeated Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Association of Odisha, respectively.

In the first semifinal match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Chandigarh 3-0 in the men’s category to become the first finalist. Vinoth Kumar AP (1’) started the game with an outstanding goal in the first minute of the match. Sudharsan S. (40’) and skipper Adam Antony Sinclair (54’) also scored one goal each to secure their berth in the final stage of the tournament.

In the second semifinal, Maharashtra won 4-1 against the Hockey Association of Odisha to enter the final. Leonard Keith Pereira (4’, 17’) scored a brace while Vikram Pillay (38’) and Karl Gomes (43’) also scored a goal each to put their team, Hockey Maharashtra, in a strong position. On the other hand, captain Lajrus Barla (27’) managed to score the consolation goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Chandigarh will now face off with the Hockey Association of Odisha for the bronze medal match on Friday before the final game.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Punjab won their respective matches in the quarterfinals to move ahead in the competition in the women’s category. On the other side in the men’s category, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Chandigarh joined Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Association of Odisha in the semifinals as the race to crown the first champions of the Hockey India Masters Cup has now reached the home stretch.

Friday's fixtures:

3rd/4th Place: Hockey Chandigarh vs Hockey Association of Odisha - 0800 HRS

Final: Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs Hockey Maharashtra - 1600 HRS.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Late strikes by Vishwa and Asitha Fernando put Sri Lanka on top on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo credit: SLC

2nd Test: Late strikes by Vishwa, Asitha put Sri Lanka on top in Colombo

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's section final of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's final

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards clinch title beating Chambal Ghariyals in last-ball thriller in the final of Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Photo credit: MPL

MPL 2025: Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards win title in last-ball thriller