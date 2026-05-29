May 29, 2026 1:20 PM हिंदी

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria undergoes surgery post breast cancer diagnosis

MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria undergoes surgery post breast cancer diagnosis

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria shared a health update with her followers on Friday, revealing that she was heading for surgery.

In a brief video message posted by the MasterChef on her social media account, the celebrity chef thanked her fans for their unwavering love and support post she revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support that you have showered on me. Today I am going for surgery and I know I will bounce back. So, once again keep me in your prayers,” she said.

Taking to her social media account, on May 28, Pankaj shared a picture of herself from the hospital where she was seen lying on a hospital bed dressed in a patient gown with medical wires attached to her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I have been diagnosed with Breast Cancer. Need your prayers and supporti.”

In another story shared on her social media account, Pankaj posted a video from the hospital as she underwent multiple medical tests. In the clip, she was seen sitting in a hospital robe with a medical cannula attached to her hand.

The text on the video read, “Going for tests and more tests…..not a happy place to be.”

For the uninitiated, before entering the culinary world, Pankaj worked as an English teacher and reportedly left her 16-year-long teaching career to participate in the cooking reality show.

Following her big win, she went on to become one of India’s most popular celebrity chefs and television hosts. She hosted several cooking-based shows including ‘Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka’, ‘Kifayati Kitchen’, ‘3 Course with Pankaj’, and ‘Rasoi Se – Pankaj Bhadouria Ke Saath’.

Apart from television, Pankaj has built a strong digital presence through her YouTube channel and social media platforms where she regularly shares cooking recipes, kitchen tips, and food-related content with millions of followers

–IANS

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