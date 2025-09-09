September 09, 2025 12:49 AM हिंदी

Massive uprising erupts against Pakistani forces across Balochistan

Massive uprising erupts against Pakistani forces across Balochistan (Representational image)

Quetta, Sep 8 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Monday highlighted that a massive uprising by the people of Balochistan has begun against the Pakistani forces across the province.

According to the human rights activist, the wave of protest was sparked by the call to resist the terrorist organisation ISI, which orchestrated a suicide attack on the Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Quetta on September 2, killing 15 Baloch people and injuring 35 others.

"Since then, strikes and demonstrations have spread across the entire Republic of Balochistan. The protests are directed against Pakistan's ongoing state occupation, the genocide of the Baloch people, large-scale enforced disappearances, and the ISI’s continued targetting of Baloch political activists through bomb blasts and suicide attacks," Mir Baloch posted on X.

"Tensions have reached a breaking point. In Quetta — particularly in Sona Thana, Mian Ghundi, Saryab, and Kichi Beg — as well as in Mastung, Wadh, Khuzdar, Hub Chowki, Lasbela, Noshki, Panjgur, Kharan, Sibi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Koh-e-Suleiman, Dera Bugti, Sui, and across the entire province, the Baloch people are out in mass protest. The occupying Pakistani forces appear powerless in the face of public resistance,’ the post added.

He stressed that during the protests, roads have been closed, shops and highways blocked, rail services halted, and reports have emerged of airports being shut down.

Citing reports, Mir stated that Pakistani forces fired live rounds and used tear gas against peaceful demonstrators, leaving several injured in multiple areas of the province.

Meanwhile, condemning the ongoing oppression by the Pakistani authorities across Balochistan, human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), described the use of force against peaceful protestors as a blatant violation of human rights.

“The public demonstrations held in Quetta and various other areas following the tragic incident on September 2 are, in fact, tantamount to a public referendum, proving that the people of Balochistan are steadfastly pursuing the path of peaceful democratic resistance against state oppression and tyranny. Unfortunately, state institutions and the puppet government of Balochistan under their influence are resorting to force to suppress the public’s voice,” read a statement issued by BVJ.

“Actions such as tear gas shelling, direct firing, arrests, and brutal violence against peacefully protesting political activists are not only a clear violation of fundamental human rights but also starkly contrary to democratic and constitutional values,” it added.

The rights body asserted that following the suicide attack on a peaceful gathering of the BNP, the Pakistani authorities, instead of holding the perpetrators accountable, have begun targeting the oppressed victims and protesters not only to protect Pakistan’s strategic interests but also to shield those involved in the attack.

BVJ urgently appealed to the international community, civil society, and international human rights organisations to take serious notice of the grave human crisis unfolding in Balochistan and raise their voices in support of the oppressed Baloch people.

